Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson Sells 2,000 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,217.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABNB opened at $125.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.14. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 22.54%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Airbnb by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 95,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Airbnb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 562,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,070,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

