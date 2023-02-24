Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AIXA. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Aixtron in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($32.98) price target on Aixtron in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aixtron Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €25.47 ($27.10) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.87. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €15.20 ($16.17) and a twelve month high of €32.21 ($34.27). The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It develops, produces, sells, maintains, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as sells spare parts and services.

