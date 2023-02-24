Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 8,070,000.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Alcoa during the second quarter worth $33,000.

NYSE AA opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Harden Sonya Elam sold 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $234,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,378.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock worth $11,017,365.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

