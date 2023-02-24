Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.78.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.37.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,694,000 after buying an additional 890,210 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 7,538.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 870,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $76,640,000. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Allegion by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,469,000 after buying an additional 654,482 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

