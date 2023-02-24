Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) VP Eric C. Scroggins Sells 6,000 Shares

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,233.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

