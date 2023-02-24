Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.19 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

