Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $4.75

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $6.00 to $4.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.07.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

NYSE ATUS opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after buying an additional 37,677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $134,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.