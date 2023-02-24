AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $27.13

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.13, but opened at $23.15. AMC Networks shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 237,653 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

AMC Networks Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $1.29. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $964.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 209.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 315.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

