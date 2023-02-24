American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 42,371 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $5,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Financial Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in American Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 34,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 167,239 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AFG stock opened at $130.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.11. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $152.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.75.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

