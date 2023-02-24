American Well (NYSE:AMWL) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Credit Suisse Group

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMWL. Bank of America raised American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.74.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well Price Performance

American Well stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71. American Well has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $5.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Well

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.05 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 95.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Well will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $59,159.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,406,185.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Serkan Kutan sold 15,903 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $59,159.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 646,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,406,185.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter worth about $501,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,327,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,387,000 after purchasing an additional 735,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Well by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,054,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,172 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Well by 12.8% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 18,070,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 16,295,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.