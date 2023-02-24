American Well’s (AMWL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMWL. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Well from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.74.

American Well Price Performance

Shares of American Well stock opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. American Well has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $859.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. American Well had a negative net margin of 95.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Well will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $53,854.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 12,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $46,344.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 766,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,848.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 14,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $53,854.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 472,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,423 shares of company stock worth $1,101,981 over the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in American Well by 605.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings.

Featured Articles

