Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT at $1.75

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Akebia Therapeutics Stock Up 7.0 %
NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.
About Akebia Therapeutics
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
