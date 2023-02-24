Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT at $1.75

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Alerce Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

