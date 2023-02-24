Analysts Set Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Price Target at $24.42

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $308.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,577,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

