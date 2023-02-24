Analysts Set Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Price Target at $585.11

Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $584.42.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELV opened at $486.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.17. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health has a 52-week low of $432.03 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 32.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevance Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 6.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. The firm supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey, connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.