Analysts Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Transactions at Pilgrim’s Pride

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

Featured Articles

