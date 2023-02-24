Analysts Set Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Target Price at $29.00

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPC. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $68,329.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabio Sandri sold 12,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $298,020.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,983.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:PPC opened at $24.79 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.
