Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,390 ($16.74) to GBX 1,350 ($16.26) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,270.05.

Antofagasta Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANFGF opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

