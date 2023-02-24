Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.78.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $38.87 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $55.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Apartment Income REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

(Get Rating)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.