Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69.
Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Apple Hospitality REIT
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.