Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.69.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 101,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,664.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,535,000 after purchasing an additional 988,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,893,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

