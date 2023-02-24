argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $465.00 to $475.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of argenx from €405.00 ($430.85) to €450.00 ($478.72) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of argenx from €470.00 ($500.00) to €480.00 ($510.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $454.00.

ARGX opened at $367.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.35 and its 200 day moving average is $375.76. argenx has a 12-month low of $256.44 and a 12-month high of $407.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of argenx by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,972,000. 57.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

