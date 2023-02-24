Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Price Target Raised to GBX 600 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 570 ($6.86) to GBX 600 ($7.23) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATYM. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.46) to GBX 420 ($5.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 310 ($3.73) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 359.97 ($4.33) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 344.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 284.44. The company has a market cap of £503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,066.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 435 ($5.24).

About Atalaya Mining

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

