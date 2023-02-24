Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 41.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atlassian by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Atlassian by 34.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $170.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a PE ratio of -123.64 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.59.

In related news, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total value of $59,668.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,906.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $1,092,513.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,942,786.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.83, for a total transaction of $59,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,051 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,906.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 256,154 shares of company stock valued at $38,063,353 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

