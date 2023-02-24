Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Up to $23.80

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $24.81. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $24.80, with a volume of 20,730 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 14.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

About Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $791,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,090,000.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

