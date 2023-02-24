ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.64. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 59,328 shares traded.

ATRenew Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

