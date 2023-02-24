ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Down to $2.93

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $2.64. ATRenew shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 59,328 shares traded.
ATRenew Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million during the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ATRenew
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATRenew (RERE)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.