AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Increased to $188.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.00.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.83 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.96 and its 200 day moving average is $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.