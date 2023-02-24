Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 211,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of Avery Dennison worth $106,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVY opened at $181.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.99 and a 200-day moving average of $182.52.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

