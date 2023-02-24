Aviva PLC Acquires 316 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 126,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,818,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Markel by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 114,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,329,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,337.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,351.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,258.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $1,064.09 and a 12 month high of $1,519.24.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

