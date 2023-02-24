Aviva PLC Buys 16,946 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 82.2% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

