Aviva PLC Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 41,601 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Targa Resources from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 72.14 and a beta of 2.30. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Articles

