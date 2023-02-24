Aviva PLC Purchases 3,784 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $293.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.04 and a 200 day moving average of $327.73. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

See Also

