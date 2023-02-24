Axa S.A. Buys 38,496 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after buying an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after buying an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.97 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

