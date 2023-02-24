Axa S.A. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $9,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in VeriSign by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in VeriSign by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $202.00 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $5,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,345 shares of company stock worth $16,643,830. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.