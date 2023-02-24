Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Axa S.A. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.15% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,555,000 after purchasing an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,764 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 189,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNSL shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $321.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.23 and a 200 day moving average of $280.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.03 and a 1 year high of $337.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

