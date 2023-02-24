Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Axa S.A. raised its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 49,122 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of Alarm.com worth $8,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,402.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Alarm.com stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

ALRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $26,772.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,894.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

