Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Axa S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,379 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 102.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,490,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ferguson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,879,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ferguson by 17.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.32. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $168.90.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Ferguson from £114 ($137.28) to £128 ($154.14) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.94) to GBX 9,630 ($115.97) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,448.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

