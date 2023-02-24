B. Riley Raises JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target to $14.00

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at B. Riley from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.47.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,032. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 105,500 shares of company stock worth $1,169,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 347.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,438,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 141,920 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

