Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIDU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.28.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.94 on Thursday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

