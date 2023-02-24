Bank of America Upgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Stifel Nicolaus raised NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Investec downgraded NEXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($73.46) to GBX 6,550 ($78.88) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($84.30) to GBX 7,200 ($86.71) in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,536.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Thursday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

