Barclays Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE IR opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.57.
Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand
In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
