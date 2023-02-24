Barclays Increases Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target to $64.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE IR opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares in the company, valued at $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

