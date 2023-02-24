Barclays Lowers Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target to $14.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.39, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.