Barclays Lowers Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Price Target to GBX 1,480

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 1,500 ($18.06) to GBX 1,480 ($17.82) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,307.33.

NYSE SNN opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

