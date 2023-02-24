Barclays Trims Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Target Price to $82.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.
VAL has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Valaris Price Performance
Shares of VAL stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Valaris has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $80.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris
About Valaris
Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valaris (VAL)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.