Barclays Trims Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Target Price to $82.00

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.27% from the company’s previous close.

VAL has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Valaris in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Valaris alerts:

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of VAL stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Valaris has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valaris

About Valaris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Valaris by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Valaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Valaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Valaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Valaris by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.