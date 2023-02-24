Benchmark Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $120.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.92.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 27.36%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 16.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,286 shares of company stock valued at $779,163 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Owens Corning by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Owens Corning by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

