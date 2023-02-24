Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BIG. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $17.00.

Big Lots Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of BIG opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $432.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($0.07). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -22.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

