BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock Position Boosted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,955 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMRN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.63.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $654,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,364.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,501 shares of company stock worth $11,763,315. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN opened at $103.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $117.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 245.67 and a beta of 0.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

