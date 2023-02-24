BMO Capital Markets Cuts Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Price Target to $8.00

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NEXA opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Nexa Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Nexa Resources by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the Mining and Smelting segments. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates. The Smelting segment consists of facilities that recover and produce metallic zinc, zinc oxide, and by-products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.