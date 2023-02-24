BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Aris Mining (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Aris Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Aris Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Aris Mining Price Performance

Shares of OTC:TPRFF opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Aris Mining has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Aris Mining

Aris Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

