Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Vertical Research lowered Bombardier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Desjardins lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$82.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.13.

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of BDRBF opened at $48.60 on Thursday. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.15.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

