BP (LON:BP) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 590 ($7.11) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 560 ($6.74).

BP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.35) to GBX 549 ($6.61) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 650 ($7.83) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of BP in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($6.62) to GBX 500 ($6.02) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 1,000 ($12.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 591.75 ($7.13).

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 547 ($6.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.09. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 341.60 ($4.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.57 ($6.87). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 495.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 472.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at BP

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.97%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 68 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($378.32). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 67 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 546 ($6.58) per share, for a total transaction of £365.82 ($440.53). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 462 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £314.16 ($378.32). Insiders have purchased a total of 213 shares of company stock valued at $105,360 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.