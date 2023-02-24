Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Brink’s Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BCO opened at $65.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.73. Brink’s has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $71.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.26.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.23% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,426,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,033,000 after acquiring an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,694,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,221,000 after buying an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,391,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,591,000 after buying an additional 966,164 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,484,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,071,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,866,000 after buying an additional 19,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

