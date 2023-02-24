Brokerages Set NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target at $60.00

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXRT. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.22. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

